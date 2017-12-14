Seaplane trial creates a wave of excitement, anxiety

The seaplane trial by the SpiceJet and the Setouchi Holdings cheered hundreds of school students at the Punnami Ghat on Wednesday. For one student, who was lucky enough to board the plane along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and State Ministers D. Umamaheswara Rao and Bhuma Akhila Priya, the ending did not go well as it appeared considering the safety aspects.

In the first trial, the plane touched the water a few hundred meters before the jetty. Lahari of Class VIII of St. John’s School was asked to squat on the floor so that she could wave at her schoolmates. The 10-seater plane’s door was open and the girl had no support while the plane inched to the jetty, setting a wrong precedent of safety.

Though it was still water and the plane was moving slowly, the sight of the child sitting on the edge did not go well with the spectators.

In the second trial, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stood on the staircase of the plane waving at students while his security personnel ensured support to him.

“I was lucky and honoured to fly along with the Ministers. It was my first experience and the best moment in life,” Lahari said.

Another student of the same school, Srilakshmi, boarded the second trial flight along with Mr. Naidu and other Ministers and expressed happiness at the opportunity.