Sea fan smuggling racket with suspected international links busted in Vijayawada

Officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) and the vigilance wing of the Forest Department, who busted the illegal trading in sea fans and marine products, suspect international links to the racket.

The officials, during a raid in Vijayawada on June 22, seized sea fans and other wildlife products valued at around ₹91 lakh. Around 1,000 dead sea fans, 200 photo frames of sea corals, 60 rare sea shells, 162 porcupine quills, five jackal tails and two deer skins were seized.

“The forest officials are trying to find out for how long the accused have been involved in this illegal trade, the others involved in the racket, links with the national and international smugglers and other details. Many people are unaware of the legal and punitive consequences of killing or smuggling marine animals. The officials have been instructed to probe the online transactions of the accused,” PCCF-Head of Forest Force, Chiranjiv Choudhary, who is monitoring the case said, told The Hindu.

Sea fans (gorgonians) are very rare animals. They are anthozoan (flowering animals) grown in a fan-like pattern in shallow coastal waters. Only 212 species of anthozoans exist in the world. The species are facing extinction, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), he said.

The officers investigating the smuggling case suspect that the poachers and sea fan collectors from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Sri Lanka, Lakshadweep and Andhra Pradesh have a strong network. “The seized soft coral species are not found in the coastal waters in Andhra Pradesh. Sea fans, also called soft corals, are considered very rare and endangered species. They are found in the deep sea waters of Sri Lanka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” Mr. Choudhary said.

The accused in the case, identified as S. Srinivas Rao hailing from Ayyappa Nagar, is running a social media platform titled ‘Indrajal’ in Akshayanidhi Mart, and marketing the marine animals, which are protected under the Schedule-I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, said Wildlife PCCF A.K Naik.

The forest, WJC and the WCCB officials seized the mobile phone and some electronic equipment from the accused during the raid.