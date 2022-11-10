SDSTPS workers’ anti-privatisation protests completes 300 days in Nellore

Union President D. Suribabu says the workers have no option but to intensify their stir to protect the prestigious power plant

S. Murali NELLORE
November 10, 2022 19:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant workers staging a protest in-front of the plant at Nelatur in SPSR Nellore district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The struggle committee against the privitisation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant (SDSTPS) staged a demonstration in-front of the plant’s main gate in Nellore district, to mark the 300th day of the protest on November 10 (Thursday).

Leading the protest, the committee Convenor G. Srinivasulu said it was unfortunate that tenders had been invited for handing over the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of the thermal power plant to a private company.

The workers raised slogans against the move which coincided with the dedication of the 800 MW of the third unit of the super critical thermal power plant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Centre was bent upon privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was adamant on handing over the SDSTPS to an Adani firm, they lamented.

United Electricity Employees Association State President D. Suribabu said the workers have no option but to intensify their stir to protect the prestigious power plant of the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The future of displaced people, who were promised job in the public sector unit in return for parting with their precious land, has become uncertain, they said.

Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Telugu Desam Party joined the protest and expressed solidarity with the agitating workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app