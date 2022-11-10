SDSTPS workers’ anti-privatisation protests completes 300 days in Nellore

Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant workers staging a protest in-front of the plant at Nelatur in SPSR Nellore district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The struggle committee against the privitisation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant (SDSTPS) staged a demonstration in-front of the plant’s main gate in Nellore district, to mark the 300th day of the protest on November 10 (Thursday).

Leading the protest, the committee Convenor G. Srinivasulu said it was unfortunate that tenders had been invited for handing over the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of the thermal power plant to a private company.

The workers raised slogans against the move which coincided with the dedication of the 800 MW of the third unit of the super critical thermal power plant.

While the Centre was bent upon privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was adamant on handing over the SDSTPS to an Adani firm, they lamented.

United Electricity Employees Association State President D. Suribabu said the workers have no option but to intensify their stir to protect the prestigious power plant of the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation.

The future of displaced people, who were promised job in the public sector unit in return for parting with their precious land, has become uncertain, they said.

Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Telugu Desam Party joined the protest and expressed solidarity with the agitating workers.