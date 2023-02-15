HamberMenu
SDRF rescues man who attempts suicide

February 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
SDRF personnel giving first aid to the victim, who attempted suicide by jumping in Krishna River, in Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

SDRF personnel giving first aid to the victim, who attempted suicide by jumping in Krishna River, in Vijayawada, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Personnel of the Sixth Battalion of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued a person, who attempted suicide by jumping in Krishna river, on Wednesday.

The man, who has been identified as an auto driver of Mangalagiri, reportedly jumped into the river from Prakasam Barrage.

The alert SDRF personnel jumped into waters and saved him. They provided first aid to him and passed information to the One Town police, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Additional Director-General of Police, Shankha Brata Bagchi, who is heading SDRF, said the victim was safe and out of danger. The auto driver resorted to the step due to family disputes, the ADG said. “We have given information to the family members and handed over him after giving counselling,” Mr. Bagchi said.

Commandant K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy appreciated the SDRF team who saved the victim. Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may Dial 100 for help.

