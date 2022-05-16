SDRF, police rescue woman from Krishna
A 25-year-old woman reportedly jumped into the Krishna from atop the Prakasam Barrage on Sunday.
Alert police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel jumped into the waters and rescued the woman, and shifted her to hospital.
The woman hails from YSR Colony. The reason behind her suicide attempt was not immediately known, said One Town Circle Inspector P. Venkateswarlu.
Persons in distress may Dial 100 for help.
