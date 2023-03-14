ADVERTISEMENT

SDRF personnel save woman who jumped into Eluru canal

March 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A woman, aged about 37 years, allegedly jumped into Eluru canal, on Tuesday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) police, of 6th Battalion of APSP, who were on duty at a nearby place, jumped into waters and saved her She was a native of Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Police constable K. Nagaraju, ARSI B.V. Krishnaiah, head constable D. Vara Prasad and constables P. Ashok and M. Syam Babu of the SDRF provided first aid and handed over the woman to the One Town police.

The condition of the woman is safe, said the APSP Battalion officials and praised the police for saving the life of the woman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for help and guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US