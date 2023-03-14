HamberMenu
SDRF personnel save woman who jumped into Eluru canal

March 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A woman, aged about 37 years, allegedly jumped into Eluru canal, on Tuesday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) police, of 6th Battalion of APSP, who were on duty at a nearby place, jumped into waters and saved her She was a native of Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Police constable K. Nagaraju, ARSI B.V. Krishnaiah, head constable D. Vara Prasad and constables P. Ashok and M. Syam Babu of the SDRF provided first aid and handed over the woman to the One Town police.

The condition of the woman is safe, said the APSP Battalion officials and praised the police for saving the life of the woman.

People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for help and guidance.

