SDRF, NDRF teams positioned at ghats along Krishna during Dasara Utsavams

October 20, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The A.P. State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion teams were positioned on the ghats as a precautionary measure during the Dasara Sarannavarathri Utsavams.

Officials deployed the SDRF and NDRF teams along the Krishna River. Instructions have been given to the teams to remain alert during ‘Teppotsavam’ which will be performed on October 23, at 5 p.m.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan said that two teams have been deployed at the ghats to prevent drowning incidents.

“Expert swimmers have been deployed in the teams and a Deputy Commandant and Assistant Commandant will monitor the teams,” Mr. Zahid Khan said.

SDRF Assistant Commandant, V. Narayana Rao said that three teams were positioned at Durga, Punnami and Ferry ghats, on the river bank.

“The teams have been equipped with inflated boats, dragon lights, ropes, life jackets and other gadgets,” the Assistant Commandant said, adding that the SDRF personnel will work round-the-clock during the nine-day festival.

Devotees are requested to cooperate with the NDRF and SDRF personnel and cooperate with them to ensure smooth conduct of the festival, Mr. Narayana Rao said.