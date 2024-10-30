ADVERTISEMENT

SDRF conducts demonstration on flood response at Punnami Ghat

Published - October 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They display equipment they use in various operations, conduct a disaster awareness program for students

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

SDRF personnel enacting how they rescue victims from drowning in the Krishna river as part of the demonstration programme organised at Punnami Ghat near Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) organised a demonstration of its services rendered during emergencies and calamities on the Krishna river at Punnami Ghat here on Wednesday, October 30.

The SDRF personnel demonstrated how they rescue the people who fall into the water during incidents of boat capsize, how they save the victims from drowning, and how they deep dive to retrieve the bodies of those who drown in the river.

They also displayed equipment used by the SDRF in various operations and conducted a disaster awareness program for students.

SDRF officials stated that 12 teams were deployed during the recent floods caused by the overflowing of Budameru in the city. 

