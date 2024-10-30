SDRF conducts demonstration on flood response at Punnami Ghat

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) organised a demonstration of its services rendered during emergencies and calamities on the Krishna river at Punnami Ghat here on Wednesday, October 30.

The SDRF personnel demonstrated how they rescue the people who fall into the water during incidents of boat capsize, how they save the victims from drowning, and how they deep dive to retrieve the bodies of those who drown in the river.

They also displayed equipment used by the SDRF in various operations and conducted a disaster awareness program for students.

SDRF officials stated that 12 teams were deployed during the recent floods caused by the overflowing of Budameru in the city.