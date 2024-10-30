GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SDRF conducts demonstration on flood response at Punnami Ghat

They display equipment they use in various operations, conduct a disaster awareness program for students

Published - October 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
SDRF personnel enacting how they rescue victims from drowning in the Krishna river as part of the demonstration programme organised at Punnami Ghat near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

SDRF personnel enacting how they rescue victims from drowning in the Krishna river as part of the demonstration programme organised at Punnami Ghat near Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) organised a demonstration of its services rendered during emergencies and calamities on the Krishna river at Punnami Ghat here on Wednesday, October 30.

The SDRF personnel demonstrated how they rescue the people who fall into the water during incidents of boat capsize, how they save the victims from drowning, and how they deep dive to retrieve the bodies of those who drown in the river.

They also displayed equipment used by the SDRF in various operations and conducted a disaster awareness program for students.

SDRF officials stated that 12 teams were deployed during the recent floods caused by the overflowing of Budameru in the city. 

Published - October 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / disaster management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.