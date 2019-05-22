Scuffle over water leads to woman’s death

A fight for drinking water led to the death of a 48-year-old woman at Kadamakuntla village in the district on Monday night. The victim was identified as Padmavathamma Reddy.

The village has only one source of drinking water – a borewell, which fills a cement tank located at the centre of the village. People draw water from it using pipes.

Villagers’ objection

Kuruba Nagaraju of the village, who is constructing a house, has been using the water from the tank for curing purposes too despite objections from the fellow villagers.

Sanjeev Reddy, the son of the victim, who maintains the water tank and gets the borewell repaired, too objected to Mr. Nagaraju using the precious water for construction purposes four days ago.

On Monday night, Mr. Sanjeev saw Mr. Nagaraju drawing water from the tank by fitting a motor to the pipe. He immediately reported the matter to an AR constable in the village, who removed the pipe from the tank, leading to a clash.

Mr. Nagaraju’s relatives (about 15 of them) came to the tank at about 8 p.m. and confronted Mr. Sanjeev for stopping the water supply.

Padmavathamma too came to the spot along with her husband Tamireddy. “In the melee, she was allegedly pushed. She collapsed on the spot,” said SI P. Vijay Kumar.

She was immediately rushed to Pyapili Hospital, where she was declared “brought dead.” “The post-mortem report is expected tomorrow,” the SI said.