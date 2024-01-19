SC/ST welfare always our priority: A.P. Minister

January 19, 2024 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has always worked for upliftment of the poor, by launching welfare schemes for all and ensuring that 80% of the jobs went to the people belonging from SC/ST/BC communities, said Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

Addressing mediapersons in Vijayawada on January 18 (Thursday), Mr. Nagarjuna said the Chief Minister stood by the backward communities, unlike former Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during whose rule welfare of these communities was side lined.

“Dr. Ambedkar’s principles have always been the guiding light for the government. The Chief Minister can spend any amount of money to get the statue of Dr. Ambedkar installed, because we hold him to great respect,” Mr. Nagarjuna said, requesting people to come in large numbers to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.