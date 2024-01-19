GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC/ST welfare always our priority: A.P. Minister

January 19, 2024 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has always worked for upliftment of the poor, by launching welfare schemes for all and ensuring that 80% of the jobs went to the people belonging from SC/ST/BC communities, said Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

Addressing mediapersons in Vijayawada on January 18 (Thursday), Mr. Nagarjuna said the Chief Minister stood by the backward communities, unlike former Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during whose rule welfare of these communities was side lined.

“Dr. Ambedkar’s principles have always been the guiding light for the government. The Chief Minister can spend any amount of money to get the statue of Dr. Ambedkar installed, because we hold him to great respect,” Mr. Nagarjuna said, requesting people to come in large numbers to the event.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / constitution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.