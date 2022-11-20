SCS to Andhra Pradesh: Left parties, Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi to stage dharna in New Delhi on November 26

November 20, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have extended support to a dharna planned by Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi (PHSS) in New Delhi on November 26, seeking the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh at the earliest.

Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi convener Chalasani Srinivas, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao, and CPI District secretary C. Jaffer at a press conference announced that apart from the dharna, a bus yatra might be taken out from Anantapur in the third week of December on the same issue.

“The BJP and the YSRCP are giving an impression that the SCS for Andhra Pradesh is a closed chapter, even as many States continue to enjoy this status till 2027. Andhra Pradesh was given neither the benefits of Special Category Status nor the financial support it entails,” said Mr. Chalasani Srinivas.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was quiet on the issue and was not speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this topic for the reasons best known to him, said Mr. Srinivas Rao. “It is a shame that the Chief Minister was silent about the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in Visakhapatnam,” he pointed out.

“The promised funding for the Central educational institutions is meagre. The Central University of Andhra Pradesh, which needs a very large sum for setting up its campus was given ₹100 crore. At this rate, it will take 40 years for all the promised institutions to materialise in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Jaffer.