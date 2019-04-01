SCS: Modugula dares Galla to open debate

Modugula Venugopala Reddy, MLA of Guntur West, who has been fielded by the YSRCP to take on Galla Jayadev of the TDP in the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, has challenged the latter for an open debate on the efforts of both TDP and YSRCP to achieve Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. “I am ready for an open debate with Mr. Jayadev on any issue, including the SCS. I had been manhandled and abused by Congress leaders in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on bifurcation of the State, when Mr. Jayadev was still in the Congress, yet no one organised processions then, but when Mr. Jayadev uttered “Mr. Prime Minister.. in the Lok Sabha,” he was welcomed with a huge procession. I was just surprised. Don’t I deserve recognition in the party I had worked during the last ten years? Now, I and my party (YSRCP) is determined to get SCS and we will do whatever both inside and outside Parliament to achieve it,” said Mr. Reddy during a media conference.

‘Ill-treatment’

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on the TDP, Mr. Reddy said that he had been treated like a secondary citizen in the party which he had served with utmost dedication as an MP of Narsaraopet and later as an MLA of Guntur West.

Reminiscing of his days he had spent in the town, Mr. Reddy said that his father, M. Papi Reddy had been a socialist leader, who was imprisoned during emergency. “I was not an opportunistic politician like Mr. Jayadev and it was only after realising that the SCS is possible only with the YSRCP, I changed my loyalities,” said Mr. Reddy.