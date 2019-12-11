SCR’s Civil Defence Organisation conducts mock drill

The South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada Division, in association with Civil Defence Organisation (CDO) of the SCR on Wednesday, organised mock drill to provide training to the staff working in medical relief trains and employees of other wings to minimise human and property loss during accidents.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Vijayawada division, K. Srinivas, Railway Hospital Assistant Chief Mechanical Superintendent V.B. Manoj, Senior Divisional Safety Officer P. Raghunath Reddy and staff of Self Propelled Accident Relief Medical Van and CDO participated in the mock operation, held at mineral siding, near Wagon Depot.

More than 100 railway staff took part in the rescue and rehabilitation operations which was performed from 10.45 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. The exercise is aimed at training the CDO and staff of other wings in using the state-of-the-art hydraulic rescue devices available in medical relief vans (MRVs), and enter into the derailed and blocked coaches in emergency situations.

When the alarm was given, the teams entered into the coach from the medical relief van. They cut the window grills and body of the coach by using heavy hydraulic cutters and drilling machines, rescued and brought the wounded passengers out of the bogies.

The CDO staff demonstrated 17 types in rescuing the passengers by using human crutch, fireman’s life, toe drag, rope lift, cloth lift and blanket lift methods. The victims were rushed to the caravan arranged at the spot and provided first aid and rushed them to the hospitals.

Fire fighting personnel gave a demo on extinguishing flames in case of fire occurred during derailments or the bogies catching fire.

Dr. Manoj explained that the MRVs contains one compartment exclusively for medical treatment which contains operation theatre (OT) and a 10-bedded ward facility to treat the injured passengers. Minor surgical procedures can be done in the OT.

Besides, emergency drugs, IV fluids, stretches, portable generators and dictaphone to record the statements of the injured passengers would be made available in the Medical Relief Van, he said.

Officers and staff of safety, mechanical, signalling and telecom, medical and other wings participated in the mock drill.