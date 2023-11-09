ADVERTISEMENT

Screening is the first step towards eradication of cancer in women, says SVIMS V-C

November 09, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Wheelchairs donated

The Hindu Bureau

SVIMS director and vice-chancellor R.V. Kumar inaugurating the 147th Pink Bus cancer screening camp at Avilala in Tirupati rural on Thursday.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), the TTD-run super-speciality hospital, on Thursday organised the 147th cancer screening camp through its ‘Pink Bus’ at Avilala in Tirupati rural.

SVIMS director and vice-chancellor R.V. Kumar, who inaugurated the camp, termed screening the first step towards the eradication of cancer in women. “SVIMS is one of the best institutes in the State to offer top-class cancer treatment through its medical, surgical and radiation oncology departments. It is hence important for our ‘Pink Bus’ to reach the hinterland to identify patients and equally important for the rural women to screen themselves at the bus,” Dr. Kumar said.

The bus offers mobile mammography and pap smear tests and has ultrasound and other top-end diagnostic equipment to check for breast, oral cavity and cervical cancer. 53 women attended the camp.

Avilala Sarpanch C. Venkataramana thanked SVIMS for conducting the camp in their village.

State Bank of India-Tirupati branch donated five wheelchairs to SVIMS. Deputy general manager R. Varadarajan handed over the chairs to Dr. Kumar at the hospital.

