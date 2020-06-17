Scrap SSC exams, BVF urges govt.

Visakhapatnam

Gathering of children in large numbers not safe, says activist

Bala Vikas Foundation, an NGO working for child rights, has sought the scrapping of the SSC examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In letters to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, BVF secretary Narava Prakasa Rao said that schools in Andhra Pradesh and across the country have been closed since March due to the lockdown. The children, confined to their homes, were experiencing stress and anxiety, he said.

“The Government of A.P. recently announced its determination to conduct the SSC examinations over five days from July 10. This would mean that 6.39 lakh students have to attend the examinations and the services of around 50,000 teachers, and an additional 15,000 staff on invigilation work and around 20,000 police personnel have to be deployed at the examination centres,” Mr. Prakasa Rao said.

“Gathering of children at the examination centres and in examination halls during the pandemic is not safe and any lapse could lead to a lot of damage. States like Telangana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have already scrapped their respective Class X board exams this year and some more States are also considering doing so. It would be a herculean task for the government to conduct the examinations in view of the increasing number of positive cases. Hence, it would be better to declare common grading for all students and promote them to the next class without examinations,” he said.

Mr. Prakasa Rao appealed to the State Government to reconsider its decision on holding the examinations in the interest of the students.