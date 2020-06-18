Scrap SSC exams, appeals outfit

The Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has sought the scrapping of SSC examinations in the State and promotion of students based on internal marks obtained in the past.

In separate letters to the Chief Minister and the Minister for Education, PAV State general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanayya said the proposal to go ahead with the examinations was nothing but playing with the lives of children at a time when the World Health Organisation (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and medical experts are warning that children and senior citizens are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

They appealed to the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision and spare the parents and teachers of their anxiety.