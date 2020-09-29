Scrap CPS, demand govt. employees

ONGOLE

29 September 2020 23:20 IST

State government employees on a call given by the All India State Government Employees Federation staged a lunch-hour demonstration in front of Prakasam Bhavan here on Tuesday in protest against the “anti-employee” policies of the Union and State governments.

The employees, led by Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association Prakasam district unit president K. Sarat Babu, raised slogans demanding scrapping of the contributory pension scheme and regularisation of the services of all employees taken on contract basis.

General secretary R. Ch. Krishna Reddy pressed for a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and release of all pending dearness allowance for the employees. He also opposed dilution of labour laws by the governments and second-generation economic reforms pursued by them.