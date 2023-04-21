ADVERTISEMENT

SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation gives summer health tips to staff, passengers in Vijayawada station

April 21, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Railway employees told to get hydrated at regular intervals, wear caps and other gear to protect themselves from heatwave

The Hindu Bureau

SCRWWO members distributing buttermilk to passengers in the Vijayawada railway station on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada, organised an awareness programme to prevent sunstroke in wake of the rising heatwaves, in the railway station on Friday.

Organisation president Dr. Jaya Mohan said that SCRWWO had always been in the forefront in supporting and spearheading social and welfare activities. She appealed to the railway staff to get hydrated at regular intervals, wear caps and other protective gear to prevent sunstroke as the temperatures are soaring.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SCRWWO is planning to take up more such activities in coming days to bring awareness like planting trees, provision of shelters and preparedness among passengers during journeys in summer.

Ms. Jaya Mohan said the SCRWWO, along with Scouts and Guides, officers of Operating, Ticket Checking and other wings distributed drinking water and buttermilk packets to passengers.

“We offered buttermilk and water to the passengers in the station and in the trains and gave tips, particularly to the aged and children, on how to protect themselves from heat and advised them to consume ORS and juices,” she said.

Vijayawada station Director P.B.N Prasad, representatives of SCRWWO and other officers participated in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US