HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation gives summer health tips to staff, passengers in Vijayawada station

Railway employees told to get hydrated at regular intervals, wear caps and other gear to protect themselves from heatwave

April 21, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SCRWWO members distributing buttermilk to passengers in the Vijayawada railway station on Friday.

SCRWWO members distributing buttermilk to passengers in the Vijayawada railway station on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada, organised an awareness programme to prevent sunstroke in wake of the rising heatwaves, in the railway station on Friday.

Organisation president Dr. Jaya Mohan said that SCRWWO had always been in the forefront in supporting and spearheading social and welfare activities. She appealed to the railway staff to get hydrated at regular intervals, wear caps and other protective gear to prevent sunstroke as the temperatures are soaring.

SCRWWO is planning to take up more such activities in coming days to bring awareness like planting trees, provision of shelters and preparedness among passengers during journeys in summer.

Ms. Jaya Mohan said the SCRWWO, along with Scouts and Guides, officers of Operating, Ticket Checking and other wings distributed drinking water and buttermilk packets to passengers.

“We offered buttermilk and water to the passengers in the station and in the trains and gave tips, particularly to the aged and children, on how to protect themselves from heat and advised them to consume ORS and juices,” she said.

Vijayawada station Director P.B.N Prasad, representatives of SCRWWO and other officers participated in the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / indian railways

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.