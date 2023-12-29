SCR Vijayawada Division made rapid strides in passenger amenities in 2023

December 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division, has achieved ₹3,846 crore revenue through freight loading, and ₹1,338 crore from passenger traffic in the year 2023.

An amount of ₹60 crore was realised through ticket checking drives conducted in various sections in the division this year, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil.

“In all, 22 escalators were provided in seven railway stations and 44 lifts commissioned in 16 stations for serving Divyangan, senior citizen and the general passengers in the division. Besides, 34 more lifts and 23 escalators would be installed soon,” the DRM told The Hindu on Friday.

The Indian Railways has launched battery operated carts in Vijayawada station for transporting passengers, along with their luggage, in the railway station. The facility will be available round-the-clock, and passengers will be dropped up to the coach, Mr. Narendra A. Patil said.

“For the first time, micro air-conditioned rooms facility was provided for rail passengers in Vijayawada station. Passengers can book the rooms for three hours, six, nine or 24 hours as per their choice. The AC rooms will have Wi-Fi, beverages, bath kits, laundry, snacks and other facilities,” the DRM said while inspecting the newly-opened rooms at the East booking office in the station.

Devotees who want to visit Indrakeeladri, Mopidevi Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy temple, Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Mangalagiri, or other tourist places can book the micro stay rooms in the railway station, he said.

Instructions have been given to the officers to focus on cleanliness and in maintaining hygienic conditions on railway tracks at stations, approaches to major stations and elimination of plastic waste from railway premises.

‘Swachhata Hi Seva Swachhata Pakhwada’ campaign aimed at providing cleanliness at all places at railway stations, bogies, offices, colonies, workshops, hospitals and the eateries on platforms was being conducted, the DRM said.

Redevelopment of stations

Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, eleven railway stations in Vijayawada division are being developed depicting the local culture, heritage and architecture, he said.

The Anakapalli station will be improved with ₹27.1 crore under the scheme, Tuni (₹19.13 crore), Kakinada Town (₹21.13 crore), Nidadavolu (₹21.13 crore), Eluru (₹21.1 crore), Tadepalligidem (₹25.7 crore), Narsapur (₹25.7 crore), Bhimavaram Town (₹22.13 crore), Tenali (₹25.7 crore), Ongole (₹19.1 crore) and Singarayakonda railway station would developed with ₹25.13 crore under Amrit Bharat Scheme.

The redevelopment plan include modern passenger amenities, along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and signage for the guidance of passengers.

The new Vande Bharat trains from Secunderabad-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Tirupati and Vijayawada MGR-Chennai Central are providing fast and comfortable travel to passengers from various stations in the division, Mr. Patil added.

