GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR Vijayawada Division made rapid strides in passenger amenities in 2023

AC rooms, lifts, escalators and battery-operated carts provided at stations; division has earned ₹3,846 crore through freight loading and ₹1,338 crore through passenger transportation, says DRM Narendra A. Patil

December 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
SCR Vijayawada DRM Narendra A. Patil speaking to The Hindu on Friday.

SCR Vijayawada DRM Narendra A. Patil speaking to The Hindu on Friday.

The South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division, has achieved ₹3,846 crore revenue through freight loading, and ₹1,338 crore from passenger traffic in the year 2023.

An amount of ₹60 crore was realised through ticket checking drives conducted in various sections in the division this year, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil.

“In all, 22 escalators were provided in seven railway stations and 44 lifts commissioned in 16 stations for serving Divyangan, senior citizen and the general passengers in the division. Besides, 34 more lifts and 23 escalators would be installed soon,” the DRM told The Hindu on Friday.

The Indian Railways has launched battery operated carts in Vijayawada station for transporting passengers, along with their luggage, in the railway station. The facility will be available round-the-clock, and passengers will be dropped up to the coach, Mr. Narendra A. Patil said.

“For the first time, micro air-conditioned rooms facility was provided for rail passengers in Vijayawada station. Passengers can book the rooms for three hours, six, nine or 24 hours as per their choice. The AC rooms will have Wi-Fi, beverages, bath kits, laundry, snacks and other facilities,” the DRM said while inspecting the newly-opened rooms at the East booking office in the station.

Devotees who want to visit Indrakeeladri, Mopidevi Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy temple, Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Mangalagiri, or other tourist places can book the micro stay rooms in the railway station, he said.

Instructions have been given to the officers to focus on cleanliness and in maintaining hygienic conditions on railway tracks at stations, approaches to major stations and elimination of plastic waste from railway premises.

‘Swachhata Hi Seva Swachhata Pakhwada’ campaign aimed at providing cleanliness at all places at railway stations, bogies, offices, colonies, workshops, hospitals and the eateries on platforms was being conducted, the DRM said.

Redevelopment of stations

Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, eleven railway stations in Vijayawada division are being developed depicting the local culture, heritage and architecture, he said.

The Anakapalli station will be improved with ₹27.1 crore under the scheme, Tuni (₹19.13 crore), Kakinada Town (₹21.13 crore), Nidadavolu (₹21.13 crore), Eluru (₹21.1 crore), Tadepalligidem (₹25.7 crore), Narsapur (₹25.7 crore), Bhimavaram Town (₹22.13 crore), Tenali (₹25.7 crore), Ongole (₹19.1 crore) and Singarayakonda railway station would developed with ₹25.13 crore under Amrit Bharat Scheme.

The redevelopment plan include modern passenger amenities, along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and signage for the guidance of passengers.

The new Vande Bharat trains from Secunderabad-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Tirupati and Vijayawada MGR-Chennai Central are providing fast and comfortable travel to passengers from various stations in the division, Mr. Patil added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.