SCR Vijayawada division earns ₹5,000 cr. revenue

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) secretary P. Bhaskar Reddy has said the division earned a revenue of more than ₹5,000 crore for the first time during 2018-19.

Presenting the performance of the Vijayawada railway division at the 127th DRUCC meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy said the freight loading earnings on passenger fares were excellent.

Amenities such as drinking water, divyangan toilets and platforms had been improved, and the doubling between Moturu-Akiveedu stations in the Gudivada-Bhimavaram Town section was completed and opened for traffic, he said.

Divisional Railway Manager P. Srinivas explained that 460 special trains were operated and 3,550 additional coaches attached to regular trains. Grievances of passengers were redressed through the nodal control centre. Mr. Srinivas said that two new trains, Gudur-Vijayawada-Gudur Intercity Superfast Express and Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-

Visakhapatnam Uday double-decker express would be introduced shortly. Additional DRM M.V.S. Ramaraju, DRUCC members Y. Satyanarayana, Velagapudi Sambasiva Rao, Vakkalagadda Bhaskara Rao, and B. Venkateswara Rao, and others participated.