ADVERTISEMENT

SCR Vijayawada division earns ₹3,271 cr. revenue, surpasses annual freight target

January 30, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division has registered a cumulative originating freight earnings of ₹3,271 crore for the year 2022-23, surpassing the annual target of ₹3,257 crore, by January 28.

The division has loaded about 28.01 million tonnes of freight in the current fiscal, and crossed the annual target 63 days ahead of the financial year, said the railway officials in a press release issued on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coal was a major contributor commodity-wise accounting for nearly 52% of the freight transported from the division to various destinations. Around 15.12 MT of coal and about 6 MT of fertilizers, the second highest transported commodity, was loaded in the current financial year, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) Vavilapalli Rambabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US