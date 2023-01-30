HamberMenu
SCR Vijayawada division earns ₹3,271 cr. revenue, surpasses annual freight target

January 30, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division has registered a cumulative originating freight earnings of ₹3,271 crore for the year 2022-23, surpassing the annual target of ₹3,257 crore, by January 28.

The division has loaded about 28.01 million tonnes of freight in the current fiscal, and crossed the annual target 63 days ahead of the financial year, said the railway officials in a press release issued on Monday.

Coal was a major contributor commodity-wise accounting for nearly 52% of the freight transported from the division to various destinations. Around 15.12 MT of coal and about 6 MT of fertilizers, the second highest transported commodity, was loaded in the current financial year, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) Vavilapalli Rambabu.

