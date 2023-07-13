SCR Vigilance officials probing into fake certificate scam in Vijayawada division

July 13, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST

Officials of the Vigilance wing of the Indian Railways are probing into the reported fake education certificates scam in the South Central Railway (SCR).

Acting on a complaint, the Vigilance officials are verifying the education certificates submitted by an employee of the Vijayawada division.

It was alleged that the employee produced fake certificates of SSC, Intermediate and graduation. Investigation officers are inquiring whether the accused employee managed to get the job through fake certificates or submitted duplicate education certificates to show under age.

A team of railway officials visited M.K. Baig School, located at Ajit Singh Nagar, the Railway School, and a college in One Town area of Vijayawada. They verified the data of the candidate in the school records and the junior college and reportedly found that the certificates and the Date of Birth (DoB) submitted by the employee were false.

Speaking to The Hindu, NTR District Education Officer (EDO) C.V. Renuka said the SCR officials approached the School Education Department seeking the data of a student, who studied in a school in Vijayawada, some 30 years ago.

“As per the data available with the School Education Department, we gave information related to the student to the SCR Vigilance officials,” the DEO said.

“A report on the scam would be submitted to the higher authorities soon,” said an SCR official on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities are learnt to be investigating similar allegations against a few other employees.

