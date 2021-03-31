SCR transports fly-ash from Vijayawada Division

VIJAYAWADA

2,627 tonnes were loaded, fetching freight of about ₹17 lakh

The South Central Railway (SCR) has loaded the first fly-ash rake from Vijayawada division to Cochin Habour Terminus in Kerala on Tuesday. About 42 BRN Wagon (flat rakes) were loaded with a capacity of 2,627 tonnes, fetching freight of about ₹17 lakh.

The fly-ash, used by cement companies for manufacturing portland cement concrete, was loaded by Nouka Build Solutions Private Limited from Padugupadu goods shed in Nellore.

Usually, fly-ash is transported through covered wagons in loose. But, after continuous negotiations by the commercial team at field level, the company has agreed to load the fly-ash packed in jumbo bags, carrying a load of 2.45 tonnes each on flat rakes.

The Business Development Unit (BDU), formed recently in Vijayawada Division, has been making continuous efforts in expanding the railway freight revenue of the division.

In August 2020, the Railway Board had introduced a policy rebate of 40 percent concession of the Normal Tariff Rates (NTR) for freight customers who load fly-ash either in bagged or in loose or bulk mode.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas complimented Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P. Bhaskar Reddy and his team on initiating the new stream of traffic and revenue for SCR.