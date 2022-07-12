SCR to run weekly specials between Hyderabad and Tirupati

The South Central Railways (SCR) has announced six weekly special trains from Hyderabad to Tirupati via Mahabubnagar, Kurnool city, Gooty and Kadapa to clear the extra rush.

Train no-07509 Hyderabad – Tirupati (Saturday) will depart on July 16, 23 and 30 at 4.35 p.m. to arrive at 5.30 a.m. the next day. Similarly, 07510 Tirupati – Hyderabad (Sunday) will depart on July 17, 24 and 31 at 11.50 p.m. to arrive at 12.30 p.m. the next day.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla (no stoppage for Tr.No.07510), Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains will have AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.