SCR to run ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ special train from Vijayawada to Delhi on Oct. 28

October 26, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ special train from Vijayawada to New Delhi on October 28. The special train is being run to provide transportation for the activists participating in Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, at New Delhi.

As part of Meri Maati Mera Desh (MMMD) campaign, sacred soil and rice were collected from the households across the country in Amrit Kalash, which will be used for creation of Amrit Vatika and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav memorial at Kartavyapath, India Gate, New Delhi.

The campaign was launched on August 9, 2023, to encourage the people to pay their tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The campaign was taken up at village, block, urban local body, state and national levels inviting people from across the country to participate in Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign through various activities such as construction of Shilaphalakams, creation of Amrit Vatikas, tree plantation, Veeron ka Vandan, and Panch Pran ceremony.

The sacred soil and rice collected from the districts will be taken to the capitals of the respective States and UTs from October 22 to 27, from where the Amrit Kalash will be transported to Delhi from October 28 to 30 to mark the culmination of the campaign.

The special train will start at 10 a.m. in Vijayawada on October 28 (Saturday), and will halt at Kazipet, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Agra Cantt and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.25 p.m. on the next day, said the SCR authorities in a release on Thursday.