SCR to run 26 Jansadharan trains

South Central Railway, in order to clear extra rush of passengers, will run 26 Jansadharan special trains between Tirupati - Kakinada Town, according to a release on Friday.

Accordingly, Train No. 07942 Tirupati - Kakinada Town Jansadharan special train will depart Tirupati at 19:00 hrs on July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; August 6, 13, 20, 27; September 3, 10, 17, 24 (Sundays) and arrive Kakinada Town at 05:30 hrs on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07941 Kakinada Town-Tirupati Jansadharan special train will depart Kakinada Town at 19:00 hrs on July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7, 14, 21, 28; September 4, 11, 18 and 25 and arrive Tirupati at 06:20 hrs on the next day.

En route, these special trains will stop at Renigunta, Sri Kalahasti, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot in both the directions.

These special trains consist of 12 Coaches viz,. 10 general second class and two luggage-cum-break van coaches.