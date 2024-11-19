 />
SCR to run 18 Sabarimala special trains in December

Advance booking for some of the special trains to begin from November 20

Published - November 19, 2024 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run 18 Sabarimala special trains between various destinations. Advance booking for a few special trains will begin from November 20.

Train No. 07143 Moula Ali–Kollam will be operated on December 6, 13, 20 and 27. Train No.07144 Kollam–Moula Ali will run on December 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The two trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Bhongir, Jangoan, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jalarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kanyankulam stations in both the directions.

Train No. 07145 Machilipatnam–Kollam will be operated on December 2, 9 and 16, and Train No. 07146 Kollam–Machilipatnam will run on December 4, 11 and 18.

These two trains will stop at Pedana, Gudivada, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Sangarayakonda, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kanyankulam stations in both the directions.

Train No. 07147 Machilipatnam–Kollam will be operated on December 23 and 30, and Train No. 07148 Kollam-Machilipatnam will run on December 25 and January 1, 2025.

The special trains consists of first AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches, the SCR officials said.

