SCR to run 14 special trains between Tirupati and various stations from Nov.4 to Dec. 30

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 18:09 IST

According to the Railway officials, SCR will run 100 special trains from November 4 to December 30 for the convenience of passengers

According to the Railway officials, SCR will run 100 special trains from November 4 to December 30 for the convenience of passengers

South Central Railway (SCR) will run 100 special trains from November 4 to December 30 for the convenience of passengers, said the Railway officials on October 26 (Wednesday). Of these, 14 trains would be run between Tirupati and various other stations. The special trains to run to and from Tirupati station include Tirupati-Aurangabad (07637 ), Aurangabad-Tirupati (07638), Tirupati-Akola (07605), Akola-Tirupati (07606 ), Hyderabad-Tirupati (07643), Tirupati-Hyderabad (07644), Vijayawada-Nagarsol (07698), Nagarsol-Vijayawada (07699), Kazipet-Tirupati (07091), Tirupati-Kazipet (07092), Kakinada Town-Lingampalli (07141), Lingampalli-Kakinada (07142), Machilipatnam-Secunderabad (07185) and Secunderabad-Machilipatnam (07186)



Our code of editorial values