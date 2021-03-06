SCR to restore platform tickets with enhanced fares

VIJAYAWADA

06 March 2021 00:47 IST

To ensure safety of the passengers and restrict crowds at railway stations, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to re-issue platform tickets with increased fares from March 6. This is a temporary measure to restore additional trains and regulate congestion at the railway stations.

From Saturday, platform tickets will cost ₹30 in Non-Sub Urban Group 1 to 3 stations, i.e. Vijayawada, Gudur, Nellore, Eluru, Ongole, Tenali, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram Town and Kakinada Town.

In Non-Sub Urban Group (NSG) 4 and 5, i.e. in Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Annavaram, Kakinada Port, Tuni, Bhimavaram Junction, Anakapalle, Gudivada, Narsapur, Bitragunta, Nidubrolu, Nuziveedu, Vedayapalem, Kavali, Powerpet, Godavari, Kovvur, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Pithapuram, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili, Veeravasaram, Tanuku, Palakol, Kaikaluru, Pedana, Machilipatnam and Akiveedu stations the fare of platform ticket will be ₹20.

Advertising

Advertising

In other (NSG-6) stations, the fare will be normal (₹10), said the railway authorities and appealed to the passengers to cooperate with officials.