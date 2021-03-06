Andhra Pradesh

SCR to restore platform tickets with enhanced fares

To ensure safety of the passengers and restrict crowds at railway stations, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to re-issue platform tickets with increased fares from March 6. This is a temporary measure to restore additional trains and regulate congestion at the railway stations.

From Saturday, platform tickets will cost ₹30 in Non-Sub Urban Group 1 to 3 stations, i.e. Vijayawada, Gudur, Nellore, Eluru, Ongole, Tenali, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram Town and Kakinada Town.

In Non-Sub Urban Group (NSG) 4 and 5, i.e. in Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Annavaram, Kakinada Port, Tuni, Bhimavaram Junction, Anakapalle, Gudivada, Narsapur, Bitragunta, Nidubrolu, Nuziveedu, Vedayapalem, Kavali, Powerpet, Godavari, Kovvur, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Pithapuram, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili, Veeravasaram, Tanuku, Palakol, Kaikaluru, Pedana, Machilipatnam and Akiveedu stations the fare of platform ticket will be ₹20.

In other (NSG-6) stations, the fare will be normal (₹10), said the railway authorities and appealed to the passengers to cooperate with officials.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 12:48:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/scr-to-restore-platform-tickets-with-enhanced-fares/article34001064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY