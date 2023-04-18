ADVERTISEMENT

SCR to ply 44 trains on Nanded-Erode and Sambalpur-Coimbatore routes to clear summer rush

April 18, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

In an attempt to clear the rush during summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 44 special trains on the Nanded-Erode and Sambalpur-Coimbatore routes.

Train No. 07189 Nanded-Erode Special will run 11 times between April 21 to June 30, while train no. 07190 Erode-Nanded special will ply 11 services from April 23 to July 2. Train no. 08311 Sambalpur-Coimbatore Special will run 11 times from April 19 to June 28, while train no. 08312 Coimbatore-Sambalpur special will be operated 11 times between April 21 to June 30.

The Nanded-Erode special trains will stop at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem stations in both the directions.

Train nos. 08311 and 08312 will stop at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Jn, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perumbur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur stations in both the directions.

These special trains will have II-tier AC, III-tier AC, sleeper and general second-class coaches, the SCR officials said in a release on Tuesday.

