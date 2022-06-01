SCR to operate special trains to clear summer rush

These will be run between Hyderabad and Tirupati, and Tirupati and Kakinada

To clear the summer rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate eight special trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati, and Tirupati and Kakinada.

The Hyderabad-Tirupati train (No .07509) will depart at 4.35 p.m. on June 4 and 11, and arrive at 5.30 a.m. the following day. In the return direction, the train (No. 07510) will depart at 11.50 p.m. on June 7 and 14, and reach the destination at 12.30 p.m. the following day.

The Tirupati-Kakinada Town train (No. 07531) will depart at 5 p.m. on June 5 and 12, and reach Kakinada Town by 4 a.m. the following day. In the return direction, the train (No. 07532) will depart at 7.30 p.m. on June 6 and 13, and will reach the destination at 8.20 a.m. the following day.

En route, the special train between Hyderabad-Tirupati-Hyderabad will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla (no stoppage for Train No. 07510 here), Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool city, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations.

Similarly, the special train between Tirupati-Kakinada-Tirupati will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Eluru, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.