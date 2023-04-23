SCR to operate special trains for Ganga Pushkarams

April 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) is operating 12 special trains between Tirupati-Danapur and Guntur-Banaras for the convenience of the devotees attending Ganga Pushkarams.

Tirupati-Danapur (Train No.07419 ) will be operated on April 29 and May 6. The train will start at 7.15 am on Saturday (April 29) and reach the destination at 11.15 pm on the next day.

Danapur-Tirupati (Train No. 07420) will run on April 24, May 1 and 8. The train will begin at 2 p.m. (on Monday) and reach at 7.45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Guntur-Banaras (Train No.07230) will run on April 29 and May 6. The special train will start at 11.45 pm on Saturday and reach the destination at 4.30 pm on Monday.

Banaras-Guntur (Train No.07229) will run on April 24, May 1 and 8. The train will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, and will reach at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Train Nos. 07419 and 07420 Tirupati – Danapur – Tirupati will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction, Pt. DD Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara Junction stations in both the directions.

Train Nos. 07230 and 07229 Guntur – Banaras – Guntur will stop at Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Blangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri on son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. DD Upadhyaya and Varanasi stations in both the directions, the SCR officials said.