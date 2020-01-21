SCR to operate special trains for Bible Mission convention

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains, arrange stoppage and extend some trains, for the convenience of the pilgrims attending Bible Mission convention, to be held at Nagarjuna Nagar, in Guntur district from January 27 to 29.

Train No.07223, Kakinada Town-Guntur passenger special train will depart Kakinada Town at 5.30 a.m. on January 26 and arrive Guntur at 12.50 p.m. the same day. In return, Train No.07224, Guntur-Kakinada Town passenger special train will depart Guntur at 1.50 p.m. on January 29, and arrive Kakinada Town at 8.40 p.m. the same day.

The special train will have ten general second class coaches and stop at all stations en route.

Train No.17201/17202 Guntur-Secunderabad-Guntur Golconda Express, Train No.17239/17240 Guntur-Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express and all passenger trains passing through Nagarjuna Nagar station will halt at Nagarjuna Nagar station during the annual convention.

Extension of trains

Train No.57226/57225 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam passenger will be extended up to Guntur for four days, i.e. from January 26 to 29 with a halt at Nagarjuna Nagar station. The train will leave Vijayawada station at 7.40 p.m., reach Nagarjuna Nagar station at 8.25, halt for two minutes, and reach Guntur at 9 p.m.

Train No.07225 Guntur-Vijayawada passenger special train will depart Guntur at 9.20 p.m. from January 26 to 29, halt for two minutes at Nagarjuna Nagar and reach Vijayawada at 10.35 p.m.

Train No.57382 Narsapur-Guntur passenger, Train No.57381 Guntur-Narsapur passenger and Train No.57317 Guntur-Macherla passenger will be augmented with general second class coaches during the three-day Bible Mission Convention, according to the SCR officials.