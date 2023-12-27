SCR surpasses 100 million tonnes of freight loading in record time

December 27, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) has crossed 100 million tonnes (MT) of freight loading in just 270 days (eight months and 26 days) during the current financial year. “This is the shortest and fastest time taken by the SCR zone in any financial year to load 100 MT of freight loading. Earlier, the zone has achieved the same in 284 days (in 2021-22). In 2023, the feat was achieved on December 26,” said SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain.

The commodity-wise loading includes 50.635 MTs of coal, 25.226 MTs of cement, 5.961 MTs of fertilizers, 5.161 MTs of food grains, 3.396 MTs of raw materials for steel plants, 2.722 MTs of iron ore, and 7.752 MTs of other commodities, resulting in 100.853 MTs, the GM said.

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer, Ch. Rakesh said that coal loading picked up with the Zone focusing on the transportation of coal from coal belts. A new rail line between Bhadrachalam and Sattupalli has been commissioned exclusively for coal transportation in 2023.

Mr. Jain complimented the operations and commercial departments for crossing the 100 MTs mark. He said that the freight loading of the zone is being monitored constantly, aiding the desired results. The policy reforms and new initiatives by the Ministry of Railways helped in registering exceptional performance by SCR in terms of freight loading, the GM said.

