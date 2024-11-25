 />

SCR ships bananas to Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

CONCOR and Indian Railways shipped 680 tonnes of bananas to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai, from where the stocks will be shipped abroad, say SCR officials

Published - November 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

South Central Railway (SCR) loaded banana stocks from Tadipatri, Guntakal division, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, November 25.

SCR, in collaboration with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), has sent the first train with banana shipment to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Mumbai.

“From JNPT, the stocks will be exported to Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Kuwait, Qatar and Iraq, which was the first shipment during this season,” said SCR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) A. Sridhar.

The export train carrying 680 tonnes of bananas was loaded by S.K. Exports, a prominent fruit exporter for the last few years. “With the support of Indian Railways, CONCOR is ensuring reliable and efficient transportation of bananas, which has high demand in the market,” the CPRO said.

Mr. Sridhar said the exporter has a network with about 20,000 potential farmers, helps them cultivate quality yields, trains ryots in the latest technology in agriculture, and offers the best price.

“SCR and CONCOR are supplying high-quality bananas from India to the traders abroad, benefiting the local farmers in getting good prices for their produce,” an officer of the Commercial Department of Indian Railways told The Hindu on Monday.

The SCR officials said that besides bananas, Indian Railways was also shipping mangoes and other fruits from different parts of Andhra Pradesh.

“The successful exports of bananas highlight the effective collaboration between the local farmers, SCR, exporters and CONCOR, which contributes to India’s economic growth,” Mr. Sridhar said.

