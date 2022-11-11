SCR sees threat to structural stability of two bridges due to illegal sand excavation in Rajamahendravaram

Collector directs officials to stop the activity within 500 metres of the road-cum-rail bridge and the railway bridge at Pushkar Ghat

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
November 11, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities of the South Central Railway (SCR) have sounded an alert on threats to the structural stability of the road-cum-rail bridge and the railway bridge at the Pushkar Ghat due to illegal sand excavation close to the pillars of the two structures in Rajamahendravaram. The distance between the two bridges is 720 metres.

In the wake of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat, the Indian Railways has issued a fresh alert on the threat to the two bridges due to the “unregulated and illegal sand excavation being carried out round the clock close to the two bridges.”

The SCR operates trains on the two bridges across the the Godavari.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Indian Railways has issued an alert on the illegal sand excavation near the road-cum-rail bridge and the railway bridge (at Pushkar Ghat). Sand excavation within 500 metres of the two bridges is found in progress. The activity must be stopped for the protection of the bridges,” East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha has said.

On Friday, Ms. Madhavilatha held talks with the officials of the Railways, Mines and Geology, and river conservation, to chalk out a plan to tackle the threat and avoid any untoward incident in the future. Representatives of 76 boatmen associations were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Collector said that the associations had been permitted to extract sand from the banks of the river both on the Kovvuru and Rajamahendravaram points. However, they should not extract sand within the 500 meters of the two bridges.

“The railway authorities are claiming that the distance between the two bridges is 720 metres. The safety and structural stability of the two bridges are under threat due to sand extraction within 500 metres of the two bridges,” Mines and Geology Assistant Director M. Vishnu Vardhan said, and added that a boundary mark would soon be fixed to prevent entry of boats into the 500-metre zone.

SCR senior engineer M. Ganeshan, Irrigation executive engineer Venkateswarlu, and Jaypee Group representatives were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app