SCR sees threat to structural stability of two bridges due to illegal sand excavation in Rajamahendravaram

Collector directs officials to stop the activity within 500 metres of the road-cum-rail bridge and the railway bridge at Pushkar Ghat

Collector directs officials to stop the activity within 500 metres of the road-cum-rail bridge and the railway bridge at Pushkar Ghat

Authorities of the South Central Railway (SCR) have sounded an alert on threats to the structural stability of the road-cum-rail bridge and the railway bridge at the Pushkar Ghat due to illegal sand excavation close to the pillars of the two structures in Rajamahendravaram. The distance between the two bridges is 720 metres.

In the wake of the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat, the Indian Railways has issued a fresh alert on the threat to the two bridges due to the “unregulated and illegal sand excavation being carried out round the clock close to the two bridges.”

The SCR operates trains on the two bridges across the the Godavari.

“The Indian Railways has issued an alert on the illegal sand excavation near the road-cum-rail bridge and the railway bridge (at Pushkar Ghat). Sand excavation within 500 metres of the two bridges is found in progress. The activity must be stopped for the protection of the bridges,” East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha has said.

On Friday, Ms. Madhavilatha held talks with the officials of the Railways, Mines and Geology, and river conservation, to chalk out a plan to tackle the threat and avoid any untoward incident in the future. Representatives of 76 boatmen associations were present.

The Collector said that the associations had been permitted to extract sand from the banks of the river both on the Kovvuru and Rajamahendravaram points. However, they should not extract sand within the 500 meters of the two bridges.

“The railway authorities are claiming that the distance between the two bridges is 720 metres. The safety and structural stability of the two bridges are under threat due to sand extraction within 500 metres of the two bridges,” Mines and Geology Assistant Director M. Vishnu Vardhan said, and added that a boundary mark would soon be fixed to prevent entry of boats into the 500-metre zone.

SCR senior engineer M. Ganeshan, Irrigation executive engineer Venkateswarlu, and Jaypee Group representatives were present.