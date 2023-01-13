January 13, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) is operating special trains for the convenience of passengers during the Sankranthi festival. The Sankranthi special trains have begun running from January 1 and will be operated till January 20.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that steps were being taken to handle the Sankranthi rush and provide a smooth and safe journey for the passengers.

In addition to the reservation counters at the stations, passengers can book tickets online through IRCTC’s website or mobile App. Those willing to travel by unreserved coaches can purchase tickets through UTS on the mobile APP to avoid standing in queues at the counters in railway stations, he said.

The special trains being operated from Narsapur-Nagarsol, Kakinada Town-Lingampalli, Tirupati-Purna, Machilipatnam-Tirupati, Machilipatnam-Secunderabad, Tambaram-New Tiruskia, Tata-SMV Bengaluru, Narsapur-Kacheguda, Tirupati-Akola and other destinations.

Special trains will have varied coach compositions including both reserved and unreserved coaches catering to all segments of passengers, the GM said.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have stepped up vigil on platforms and on moving trains to prevent thefts and chain snatching incidents in wake of the heavy rush in the stations.

Heavy rush was seen at all major railway stations as the schools and colleges declared Sankranthi vacations. Long queues were seen at the reservation counters .