SCR Principal Chief Operations Manager inspects Vijayawada station, interacts with loco pilots

Published - June 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) B. Nagya inspected Vijayawada railway station on Saturday.

Mr. Nagya, along with Senior Divisional Operations Manager Narendra Varma, Senior Divisional Operations Manager (General) Satya Swaroop and Senior Divisional Safety Officer Prashant Kumar, reviewed the train operations.

The PCOM enquired about safety norms, inspected the passenger amenities in the station. He asked the officers about the condition of tracks, signalling systems and the progress of ongoing tripling works between Vijayawada and Rayanapadu stations.

He visited the crew lobby and interacted with loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, counselled them about the automatic block signalling working system.

Later, the PCOM interacted with passengers and the railway staff and invited suggestions for improving the overall rail user experience.

Vijayawada Station Director Sailaja, officers Ravi Teja, P. Ranjit Kumar and other officers accompanied the PCOM.

