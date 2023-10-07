SCR Principal Chief Operations Manager inspects coaching and wagon maintenance depot in Vijayawada

October 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) B. Nagya on Saturday inspected the coaching and wagon maintenance depot in Vijayawada.

Mr. Nagya, along with Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil, Additional DRM M. Srikanth, ADRM and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu, inspected the Vijayawada yard, coaching and wagon depot, sick wagons maintenance at Routine Over Hauling (ROH) depot. He later inspected the new coaching pit lines near the Milk Factory.

The PCOM, along with branch officers, visited the Bulb Cabin and proceeded to Gunadala Station on a self-propelled inspection car. At Gunadala Station, he inspected the station-and-yard development works and inquired about the ROR works between Gunadala and Mustabad stations.

The PCOM advised the officers to strictly adhere to safety protocols, expedite the development works to ease congestion and maintain punctuality.

Senior Divisional Operations Manager D. Narendra Varma, engineers K. Sridhar, Lucky Dubey, Hari Siva Prasad and P.B.N. Prasad were among those who inspected the works.