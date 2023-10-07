HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR Principal Chief Operations Manager inspects coaching and wagon maintenance depot in Vijayawada

October 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
SCR Principal Chief Operations Manager B. Nagya, DRM Narendra A. Patil and other officers inspecting the wagon maintenance depot and other development works in Vijayawada on Saturday.

SCR Principal Chief Operations Manager B. Nagya, DRM Narendra A. Patil and other officers inspecting the wagon maintenance depot and other development works in Vijayawada on Saturday.

South Central Railway (SCR) Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) B. Nagya on Saturday inspected the coaching and wagon maintenance depot in Vijayawada.

Mr. Nagya, along with Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil, Additional DRM M. Srikanth, ADRM and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu, inspected the Vijayawada yard, coaching and wagon depot, sick wagons maintenance at Routine Over Hauling (ROH) depot. He later inspected the new coaching pit lines near the Milk Factory.

The PCOM, along with branch officers, visited the Bulb Cabin and proceeded to Gunadala Station on a self-propelled inspection car. At Gunadala Station, he inspected the station-and-yard development works and inquired about the ROR works between Gunadala and Mustabad stations.

The PCOM advised the officers to strictly adhere to safety protocols, expedite the development works to ease congestion and maintain punctuality.

Senior Divisional Operations Manager D. Narendra Varma, engineers K. Sridhar, Lucky Dubey, Hari Siva Prasad and P.B.N. Prasad were among those who inspected the works.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.