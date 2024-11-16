SCR, police step up security at railway station outskirts, rail yards to check crimes

Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have stepped up security at the station outskirts and at the abandoned places at railway yards to check crimes.

Vigil has been enhanced at all the railway stations to prevent the movements of ganja and drug addicts and criminals at the railway yards and on the station outskirts, the railway officials said.

“Instructions have been given to increase electrification and patrolling at the railway stations and at the yards. The GRP and the RPF teams were directed to increase foot patrolling and checking the peripheral areas,” said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

The decision has been taken after the murder of a loco pilot D. Abenezer, near the railway station, while he was coming to the station to join duty on October 11 night.

The GRP officials arrested Dev Kumar, a native of Bihar, who allegedly beat Abenezer to death with an iron rod for just ₹750 at around 2 a.m.

“The GRP officials have taken up a drive to enhance security at the railway stations at Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Nellore, Rajahmundry and other places. Police will prevent the movements of strangers and criminals near the stations,” the DRM told The Hindu.

After the murder of the loco pilot, the South Central Railway (SCR) officials demolished an abandoned building on the periphery of the station in Vijayawada.

“Police will do patrolling and checking on the station outskirts, railway yards, abandoned places, railway under bridges and other vulnerable places to prevent recurrence of crimes,” Mr. Patil said.