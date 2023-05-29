ADVERTISEMENT

SCR opens water kiosks in Vijayawada railway station

May 29, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) D. Srinivas Rao inaugurated water kiosks on Platform No. 1, 6 and 7, in the Vijayawada railway station on Monday.

Mr. Srinivas Rao, who is also the District Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, opened the kiosks along with Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M.B. Muralidhar. About 50 Bharat Scouts and Guides will man the kiosks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ADRM lauded the Bharat Scouts and Guides for being in the forefront and providing valuable services to the needy. The aim of setting up the water kiosks is to quench the thirst of passengers at the railway station, he said.

Later, Station Director P.B.N Prasad, Station Manager Ravi Prakash, Assistant District Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides M. Gopala Krishna and other officers distributed water and butter milk to passengers in paper glasses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US