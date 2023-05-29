HamberMenu
SCR opens water kiosks in Vijayawada railway station

May 29, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) D. Srinivas Rao inaugurated water kiosks on Platform No. 1, 6 and 7, in the Vijayawada railway station on Monday.

Mr. Srinivas Rao, who is also the District Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, opened the kiosks along with Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M.B. Muralidhar. About 50 Bharat Scouts and Guides will man the kiosks.

The ADRM lauded the Bharat Scouts and Guides for being in the forefront and providing valuable services to the needy. The aim of setting up the water kiosks is to quench the thirst of passengers at the railway station, he said.

Later, Station Director P.B.N Prasad, Station Manager Ravi Prakash, Assistant District Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides M. Gopala Krishna and other officers distributed water and butter milk to passengers in paper glasses.

